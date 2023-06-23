BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $19.28 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

BRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2022, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 8,201 units in 11 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.