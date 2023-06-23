Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $8.67

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FUSN opened at $4.37 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

