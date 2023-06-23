Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $842.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.