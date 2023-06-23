Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $833.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

