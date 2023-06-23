Bremer Bank National Association Sells 626 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.10. 199,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

