Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $301.56. 745,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average of $280.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

