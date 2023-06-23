Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.46. 153,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

