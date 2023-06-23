Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,406. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

