Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 360,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

