Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Braskem Price Performance

BAK opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 199,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Braskem by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

