Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Eaton
In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ETN stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
