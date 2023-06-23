Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

