Bowman & Co S.C. Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

