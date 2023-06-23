Bowman & Co S.C. Has $764,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,136.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

