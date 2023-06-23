Bowman & Co S.C. Has $652,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in IQVIA by 83.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 60.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $213.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

