Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

