Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 1,155 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.54. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

