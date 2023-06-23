Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 21.4%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.76. 1,057,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,574% from the average session volume of 63,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price target on shares of Bone Biologics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Bone Biologics Stock Down 14.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.
Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics
About Bone Biologics
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Bone Biologics from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.