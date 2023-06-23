Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 21.4%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.76. 1,057,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,574% from the average session volume of 63,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price target on shares of Bone Biologics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 14.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

About Bone Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bone Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Bone Biologics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,795 shares during the last quarter.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

