Boeing’s (BA) “Reiterates” Rating Reiterated at SpectralCast

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.61 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average of $204.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

