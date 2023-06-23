BNB Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.00 billion and approximately $484.11 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $243.80 or 0.00810324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,852,546 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,852,589.54308423. The last known price of BNB is 243.02387349 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1467 active market(s) with $579,707,833.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
