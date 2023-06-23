BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.77 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $242.33 or 0.00807304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $37.77 billion and $703.80 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,852,615 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,852,756.40621513. The last known price of BNB is 253.99736893 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1464 active market(s) with $763,567,315.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

