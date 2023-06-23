BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to “Outperform”

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $570.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $500.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $477.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day moving average is $368.99. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $19,202,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Adobe by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,071,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

