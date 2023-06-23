BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00565629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00104623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.