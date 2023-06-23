BitTorrent-New One Day Volume Reaches $14.80 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $450.50 million and $14.80 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002123 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000049 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $15,585,947.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.