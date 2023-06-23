BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.54 million and $565,937.20 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002228 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,011,093 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

