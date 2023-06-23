BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.89 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $493,321.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,010,833 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

