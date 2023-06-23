Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00094519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

