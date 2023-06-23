Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $178.05 or 0.00581047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,620.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00112175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,428,669 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

