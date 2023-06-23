BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $464,046.61 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $30,874.82 or 1.00024516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $383.43 million and approximately $464,046.61 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,016.13383462 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $418,036.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

