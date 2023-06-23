bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Up 3.4%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $99.00. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised bioMérieux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

bioMérieux Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.