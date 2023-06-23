Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 3.2% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 619,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,727,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $4,908,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 61.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

