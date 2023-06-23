Berenberg Bank Lowers Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Price Target to GBX 700

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 700 ($8.96) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Focusrite Stock Performance

Shares of TUNE stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,441.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 521.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.68. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.84).

Focusrite Cuts Dividend

About Focusrite

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

