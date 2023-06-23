Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.38

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 325854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $716.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $21,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

