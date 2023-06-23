Beacon Financial Group Sells 11,056 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading

