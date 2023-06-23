Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 647,035 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 197.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 157.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.66. The stock had a trading volume of 745,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,458. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

