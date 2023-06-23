Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.17. 58,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,375. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $243.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

