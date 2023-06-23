Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.57. The stock had a trading volume of 672,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,860. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

