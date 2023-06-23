Beacon Financial Group Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,277.2% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 398,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 369,340 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. 50,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,662. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

