Beacon Financial Group Has $10.94 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 174,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.