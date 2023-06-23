Beacon Financial Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,256,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

