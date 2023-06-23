Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

