BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.00. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 31.74%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

