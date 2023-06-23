BCK Partners Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.15. 215,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,928. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.38.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
