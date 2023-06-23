BCK Partners Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 15.6% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.66. 28,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,719. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

