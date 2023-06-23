BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Buys £50,920 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £50,920 ($65,156.75).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

BBGI opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.45. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.40 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £907.22 million, a PE ratio of 747.06 and a beta of 0.16.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

