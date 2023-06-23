BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Buys £50,920 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £50,920 ($65,156.75).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance
BBGI opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.45. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.40 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £907.22 million, a PE ratio of 747.06 and a beta of 0.16.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
