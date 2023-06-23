Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.74 and a 200-day moving average of $372.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

