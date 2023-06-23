Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.7 %

BKSC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.