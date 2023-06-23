Bank of America Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $120.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ELF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

