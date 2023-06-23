Bancor (BNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,558,217 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 154,030,905.99339363 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.38426953 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $1,644,201.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

