Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.27

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 55651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

