Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Down 5.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.45. 52,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 328,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bally’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

